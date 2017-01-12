Show-Me-St-Louis 45 mins ago 11:57 a.m.Annual Delmar Loop Ice Carnival is this weekend
There's a fun event in the loop this weekend that takes cool to a new level. The 12th Annual Loop Ice Carnival takes place this Saturday and Jimmy V found out how all the frosty fun begins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Rep Clay hangs Police Pig Picture
|2 min
|My opinion
|4
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|7 min
|Shame
|831
|Why are there so many fat women in St. Louis?
|17 hr
|Imos
|3
|Lawyer Bruce Hilton (Aug '11)
|18 hr
|Screwed by Hilton
|6
|the st. loser city data forum sucks full of losers
|20 hr
|mEAT me in st louie
|2
|Democrat's want Black Crooks out of jail
|23 hr
|BLDM
|1
|CBS/CNN Fake News again
|Thu
|Trumpocalypse
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC