Show-Me-St-Louis 1 hour ago 11:45 a.m...

Show-Me-St-Louis 1 hour ago 11:45 a.m.Miss Kelly's Gym: The gym for kids

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

Becoming more active in the new year is a good idea regardless of your age. Jimmy V stopped by a gym made just for kids, but parents have plenty of reasons to love it too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 1 hr Black Panther 622
Senator Chuck Schumer Mafia 10 hr CarlosLevy 3
CBS won't say race of 4 tortures 10 hr CarlosLevy 3
Poll Should Wellston Councilwoman Janet Dixon Be Sen... (Jun '15) 10 hr CarlosLevy 3
Shop Walmart why pay more for union junk 10 hr CarlosLevy 4
CBS:Disabled boy wasn't turned loose 16 hr BLDM 1
Head Clown Upchuck Schumer 16 hr Netflix_XXX 5
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,038 • Total comments across all topics: 277,653,422

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC