Sarah Porter Launches New Cabaret Ser...

Sarah Porter Launches New Cabaret Series, New LIne Theatre Off Line at the Monocle

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Come join Sarah in her first solo cabaret, as she shares some of her favorite songs from many different genres. She is sure to entertain with a night of laughter and bewitching charm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good laid back bars 2 min Bars 4
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 2 hr Woman or girly man 709
News Video goes viral of alleged St. Louis Ikea shop... 4 hr Milk 1
Disabled Boy tortured=More Black violence 20 hr Lincoln 2
Hillary for NYC Mayor 23 hr CarlosLevy 4
She Plays With Cucumbers Sun Big Green 1
Hells Angels Clubhouse? (Sep '15) Sat Guest 10
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,840 • Total comments across all topics: 277,753,495

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC