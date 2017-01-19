Re-live Billie Holiday's Hey-Day in L...

Re-live Billie Holiday's Hey-Day in Lady Day at Max & Louie Productions

Max & Louie Productions present a three-week engagement of Lanie Robertson 's Tony Award-winning Broadway revival Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, starring Alexis J. Roston. Ms. Roston reprises her Joseph Jefferson Award-winning role as jazz legend Billie Holiday .

