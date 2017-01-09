Police Shoot, Kill Ex-Con After Car C...

Police Shoot, Kill Ex-Con After Car Chase on Page Avenue

Monday Read more: River Front Times

A 21-year-old in a stolen SUV flipped the vehicle and was shot dead by St. Louis city police after pointing a gun at officers, authorities say.

