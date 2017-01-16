Pizza Head to Bring a New York-Style Pizzeria with a Side of Punk Rock to South Grand
What St. Louis pizzeria is known for canned beer, large pies and slices and punk rock music? As of now, the answer is none of them - but that's going to change this spring, when Scott Sandler opens his new counter-service, New York-style pizza concept, Pizza Head, on South Grand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.
