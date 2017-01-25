'Only in St. Louis': Motorist Takes L...

'Only in St. Louis': Motorist Takes Leisurely Backwards Drive on Kingshighway

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: River Front Times

It is a truth universally acknowledged that if you see a motorist committing acts so willfully boneheaded that they shake your faith in the basic decency of humanity, you are probably driving in St. Louis .

Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a job asap 21 min Cook 1
Danger!!! Stay away from East St. Louis! (Aug '14) 1 hr Miss J 97
Assault cop 50 years-----Shoot at cop 75 years-... 2 hr BLDM 1
Police can't shoot back NOW---Good job Nixon/Slay 2 hr BLDM 1
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 5 hr Geust 1,078
With FOX Teachers like this,who needs horrs 7 hr Vet 2
Fake News/CBS/NBC job description----Run down T... 7 hr Vet 1
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,538 • Total comments across all topics: 278,304,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC