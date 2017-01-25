'Only in St. Louis': Motorist Takes Leisurely Backwards Drive on Kingshighway
It is a truth universally acknowledged that if you see a motorist committing acts so willfully boneheaded that they shake your faith in the basic decency of humanity, you are probably driving in St. Louis .
Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a job asap
|21 min
|Cook
|1
|Danger!!! Stay away from East St. Louis! (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|Miss J
|97
|Assault cop 50 years-----Shoot at cop 75 years-...
|2 hr
|BLDM
|1
|Police can't shoot back NOW---Good job Nixon/Slay
|2 hr
|BLDM
|1
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|5 hr
|Geust
|1,078
|With FOX Teachers like this,who needs horrs
|7 hr
|Vet
|2
|Fake News/CBS/NBC job description----Run down T...
|7 hr
|Vet
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC