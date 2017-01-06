Nicholas Rodriguez to Return to St. Louis for Muny Magic at the Sheldon
The upcoming spring 2017 production of Muny Magic at The Sheldon will welcome popular Muny artist, Nicholas Rodriguez back to St. Louis for March 29th and 30th. Nicholas most recently starred at The Muny as The Tin Man in the 2016 production of The Wizard of Oz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|23 min
|NOT MY PRESIDENT
|704
|Disabled Boy tortured=More Black violence
|13 hr
|Lincoln
|2
|Good laid back bars
|13 hr
|Mark21
|3
|Hillary for NYC Mayor
|17 hr
|CarlosLevy
|4
|She Plays With Cucumbers
|19 hr
|Big Green
|1
|Hells Angels Clubhouse? (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Guest
|10
|lacy clay
|Sat
|Trumpocalypse
|3
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC