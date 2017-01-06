Nicholas Rodriguez to Return to St. L...

Nicholas Rodriguez to Return to St. Louis for Muny Magic at the Sheldon

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The upcoming spring 2017 production of Muny Magic at The Sheldon will welcome popular Muny artist, Nicholas Rodriguez back to St. Louis for March 29th and 30th. Nicholas most recently starred at The Muny as The Tin Man in the 2016 production of The Wizard of Oz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 23 min NOT MY PRESIDENT 704
Disabled Boy tortured=More Black violence 13 hr Lincoln 2
Good laid back bars 13 hr Mark21 3
Hillary for NYC Mayor 17 hr CarlosLevy 4
She Plays With Cucumbers 19 hr Big Green 1
Hells Angels Clubhouse? (Sep '15) Sat Guest 10
lacy clay Sat Trumpocalypse 3
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,789 • Total comments across all topics: 277,744,382

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC