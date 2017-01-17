News 33 mins ago 7:05 p.m.Man charged in the abduction of a 12-year-old girl
A man has been charged in the abduction case of a 12-year-old girl found in an abandoned building. The 12-year-old was found on Terry Ave in an abandoned house on January 13, two days after she disappeared on her way to the bus stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any transsexual bars in st. louis? (Aug '11)
|1 hr
|Ricky
|2
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|1 hr
|Guest
|1,026
|FAKE NEWS(ABC NBC&CBS)Don't get to ask Questons...
|5 hr
|BLDM
|1
|gang stalking (Mar '15)
|8 hr
|Jazz
|20
|Bosnos Are Scumbags
|15 hr
|FishTacos
|3
|Hells Angels Clubhouse? (Sep '15)
|15 hr
|Guest
|13
|FAKE NEWS(ABC&CBS)no report about madonna
|Sun
|BLDM
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC