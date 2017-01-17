News 33 mins ago 7:05 p.m.Man charged...

News 33 mins ago 7:05 p.m.Man charged in the abduction of a 12-year-old girl

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

A man has been charged in the abduction case of a 12-year-old girl found in an abandoned building. The 12-year-old was found on Terry Ave in an abandoned house on January 13, two days after she disappeared on her way to the bus stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any transsexual bars in st. louis? (Aug '11) 1 hr Ricky 2
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 1 hr Guest 1,026
FAKE NEWS(ABC NBC&CBS)Don't get to ask Questons... 5 hr BLDM 1
gang stalking (Mar '15) 8 hr Jazz 20
Bosnos Are Scumbags 15 hr FishTacos 3
Hells Angels Clubhouse? (Sep '15) 15 hr Guest 13
FAKE NEWS(ABC&CBS)no report about madonna Sun BLDM 1
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,215 • Total comments across all topics: 278,176,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC