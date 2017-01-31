New Chinese cafe opens in University ...

New Chinese cafe opens in University City - 5 things to know

Good morning, St. Louis! Here are five things to know before you start your busy day: 1. If Chinese fare is your thing: Cate Zone Chinese Cafe has opened its doors in the space previously occupied by J&W Bakery, located at 8148 Olive Blvd. The space can accommodate about 38 guests and is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 ... (more)

