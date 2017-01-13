Missouri activates National Guard, pr...

Missouri activates National Guard, prepares for ice storm

Missouri's governor activated the National Guard as the state prepares for an ice storm that could cover roads with nearly an inch of ice. Gov. Eric Greitens said the state's Department of Transportation is pre-treating roads, but warned against all travel as he activated the National Guard and opened an emergency center in Jefferson City, the state capital.

