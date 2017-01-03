Mars Exploration Rovers Update: Oppor...

Mars Exploration Rovers Update: Opportunity Wraps 2016, Heads into 2017 Toward 13th Anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Planetary Society

As 2016 came to an end and 2017 rang in, Opportunity was working the first leg of the ascent up the rugged western rim of Endeavour Crater on her way to an ancient gully, the next scientific tour de force down the road, and the Mars Exploration Rovers mission was closing in on its 13th anniversary of surface operations coming up in the New Year. The veteran robot field geologist has been making her way across and up the rocky slopes of the crater rim at Cape Tribulation since leaving Spirit Mound in November .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Planetary Society.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary LOSES the election! Thank God! 6 hr Guest 13
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 6 hr Guest 496
Is the phrase "once you go black you never go b... (Jan '11) 9 hr Cabbage 299
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr Now_What- 20,767
mill mills Sun WTF you saying 2
Whatever Became of Glenn Kimball (often guest o... (Oct '12) Dec 31 Janelle McKinley 37
Where you can go and be dressed as a women Dec 31 luvher 10
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,963 • Total comments across all topics: 277,587,862

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC