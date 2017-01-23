Jazz this week: Branford Marsalis & K...

Jazz this week: Branford Marsalis & Kurt Elling, Denise Thimes, and more

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: St. Louis Jazz Notes

This week's calendar of jazz and creative music in St. Louis includes a early-week visit from two well-known jazz performers touring together for the first time, plus a couple of new jam sessions providing musical workout opportunities for local players, and more. Let's go to the highlights... Tuesday, January 24 Tonight, saxophonist Branford Marsalis , his quartet, and singer Kurt Elling will perform for the first of two nights at Jazz at the Bistro .

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Jazz Notes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 8 min O Yea 1,054
Who are the Hells Angels MC clubs in St. Louis,... (May '15) 13 hr Guest 25
Hells Angels Clubhouse? (Sep '15) 13 hr Guest 15
Democrat Madonna should be in jail 15 hr BLDM 1
With FOX Teachers like this,who needs horrs 15 hr BLDM 1
Danger!!! Stay away from East St. Louis! (Aug '14) 18 hr Guest618 96
any transsexual bars in st. louis? (Aug '11) Mon Ricky 2
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,471 • Total comments across all topics: 278,235,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC