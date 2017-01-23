Jazz this week: Branford Marsalis & Kurt Elling, Denise Thimes, and more
This week's calendar of jazz and creative music in St. Louis includes a early-week visit from two well-known jazz performers touring together for the first time, plus a couple of new jam sessions providing musical workout opportunities for local players, and more. Let's go to the highlights... Tuesday, January 24 Tonight, saxophonist Branford Marsalis , his quartet, and singer Kurt Elling will perform for the first of two nights at Jazz at the Bistro .
