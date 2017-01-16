How McDonald's, and Friendship, Led Chef Michael Friedman to Retreat
Michael Friedman of Retreat Gastropub knows it sounds funny, but he credits his time flipping burgers at McDonald's with making him the chef he is today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|26 min
|Blessings indeed
|884
|We've had a legitimate President for 8 years
|2 hr
|Agreed
|2
|Danger!!! Stay away from East St. Louis! (Aug '14)
|9 hr
|ojjuiceman
|95
|Lying bastard (Oct '12)
|16 hr
|Boronofsky
|18
|Fake news NBC likes WIFE beater Alec Baldwin !!...
|17 hr
|Vet
|1
|Jaye Piersante Smith a teacher who likes to bul...
|18 hr
|Truthhurts
|10
|Rep John Robert Lewis=Greasy F------keen ...
|Mon
|BLDM
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC