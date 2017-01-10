Hardee's parent laying off 24 as it moves headquarters to Nashville
CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc., parent company of Hardee's, told the state of Missouri on Jan. 5 that it would lay off 24 employees as it closes its city of St. Louis corporate office.
