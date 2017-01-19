HAMILTON's Seth Stewart to Announce Broadway Green Alliance's College Green Captain Prize at USITT
Seth Stewart , an original cast member of Broadway's HAMILTON, currently playing Marquis de Lafayette/ Thomas Jefferson , has been added to the stellar lineup of participants at the 2017 United States Institute for Theatre Technology, Inc. Annual Conference & Stage Expo, March 8-11 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Broadway Green Alliance is an industry-wide initiative that educates, motivates, and inspires the entire theatre community and its patrons to implement environmentally friendlier practices.
