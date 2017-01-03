For Sarah Walter of Colleen's, Cookies Are Her Canvas
When Sarah Walter, the chief cookie decorator at Colleen's , traded her canvas and paints for cookies and icing, she wasn't concerned with the impermanence of her new art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|5 min
|Trumpocalypse
|580
|Head Clown Upchuck Schumer
|9 min
|Trumpocalypse
|3
|Lawyer Bruce Hilton (Aug '11)
|5 hr
|Cannabissmoker
|5
|Danger!!! Stay away from East St. Louis! (Aug '14)
|6 hr
|Guest2
|93
|CBS won't say race of 4 tortures
|7 hr
|Trumpocalypse
|1
|4 ni'r democrats torture mentally disabled white
|7 hr
|Trumpocalypse
|1
|Shop Walmart why pay more for union junk
|19 hr
|Bareback-bandit
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC