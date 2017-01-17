For Jeffrey Boyd, Experience Honed in...

For Jeffrey Boyd, Experience Honed in a Tough Ward

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: River Front Times

On the morning of Saturday, January 7, people pack into the Best Place Event Center on Martin Luther King Drive to grab flyers and other promotional materials and listen to a training seminar on how to better canvass the city in support of their chosen candidate for mayor, Jeffrey Boyd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bosnos Are Scumbags 2 hr FishtacosSTL 1
Fake news NBC likes WIFE beater Alec Baldwin !!... 3 hr oldog 6
Coalburner at Adams elementary 14 hr Guest 8
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 15 hr Mrs Betty Bowers 895
fake polls - fake news - fake polls Tue Lib Poll Dancer 1
anyone know a good divorce lawyer in stl? (Mar '11) Tue Greta 4
We've had a legitimate President for 8 years Tue Agreed 2
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,225 • Total comments across all topics: 278,042,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC