Downtown restaurant closes

Downtown restaurant closes

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Business Journal

A downtown St. Louis restaurant has closed after declining to renew its lease. SanSai Japanese Grill, at 822 Olive St., shuttered Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Danger!!! Stay away from East St. Louis! (Aug '14) 3 hr Guest618 96
Who are the Hells Angels MC clubs in St. Louis,... (May '15) 3 hr yeah man 24
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 9 hr NOT MY PRESIDENT 1,034
Hells Angels Clubhouse? (Sep '15) Mon yeah man 14
any transsexual bars in st. louis? (Aug '11) Mon Ricky 2
FAKE NEWS(ABC NBC&CBS)Don't get to ask Questons... Mon BLDM 1
gang stalking (Mar '15) Mon Jazz 20
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,570 • Total comments across all topics: 278,215,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC