Downtown restaurant closes
A downtown St. Louis restaurant has closed after declining to renew its lease. SanSai Japanese Grill, at 822 Olive St., shuttered Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danger!!! Stay away from East St. Louis! (Aug '14)
|3 hr
|Guest618
|96
|Who are the Hells Angels MC clubs in St. Louis,... (May '15)
|3 hr
|yeah man
|24
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|9 hr
|NOT MY PRESIDENT
|1,034
|Hells Angels Clubhouse? (Sep '15)
|Mon
|yeah man
|14
|any transsexual bars in st. louis? (Aug '11)
|Mon
|Ricky
|2
|FAKE NEWS(ABC NBC&CBS)Don't get to ask Questons...
|Mon
|BLDM
|1
|gang stalking (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Jazz
|20
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC