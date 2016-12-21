Deconstructing urban renewal

Properties on Jackson Street and State Street like this one are expected to be acquired by the Jefferson City Housing Authority. It was Missouri's own President Harry S Truman, in his Housing Act of 1949, who introduced the concept of urban renewal to the American populace.

