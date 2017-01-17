Crime 9 mins ago 5:14 p.m.Clear security footage shows break-in suspects

Crime 9 mins ago 5:14 p.m.Clear secur...

Crime
Clear security footage shows break-in suspects

Two robbery suspects climbing through a window in a Wednesday morning burglary in St. Louis were captured in clear security footage. In the video, two men climb into a home on the 3000 block of Shenandoah Avenue at 11:19 a.m. through an unlocked window.

