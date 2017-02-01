Crime 31 mins ago 8:38 p.m.Man shot in face while driving on I-70
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the face and critically injured while driving on Interstate 70 in north St. Louis Tuesday night. Police said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. They said he was driving west on I-70 near Adelaide Avenue in north St. Louis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|37 min
|white girls
|20,804
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|3 hr
|David
|1,128
|Anybody watch the phag awards
|8 hr
|vet
|3
|Democrats doing their Arsontest and robtest
|8 hr
|BLDM
|1
|Baldwin/Ballwin Studio (May '08)
|Tue
|MaryW
|7
|Show-Me-St-Louis 51 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Super's ...
|Mon
|Stan Kroeneke
|1
|Show-Me-St-Louis 36 mins ago 11:50 a.m.Truffles...
|Mon
|Stan Kroeneke
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC