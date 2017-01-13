Cast, Creative Team Set for NAPOLI, B...

Cast, Creative Team Set for NAPOLI, BROOKLYN Premiere at Long Wharf Theatre

Long Wharf Theatre , under the direction of Artistic Director Gordon Edelstein and Managing Director Joshua Borenstein, present the world premiere of Napoli, Brooklyn by Meghan Kennedy , directed by Edelstein. The production will run on the Claire Tow Stage in the C. Newton Schenck Theatre from February 15 through March 12, 2017.

