Berkeley Rep Looks at the Years Following Roe v. Wade in ROE World Premiere
Berkeley Repertory Theatre today announced the world premiere production of Roe written by Lisa Loomer and directed by Bill Rauch . Roe is a co-production with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Arena Stage .
