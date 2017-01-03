Anti-crime plan in St. Louis showing ...

Anti-crime plan in St. Louis showing little progress

Read more: KFVS12

In December 2015 Mayor Francis Slay released a detailed plan to target 12 north St. Louis and three south side neighborhoods. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that halfway through the two-year plan, some aldermen are concerned about what they see as only limited progress.

