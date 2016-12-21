When the NRA Calls the Shots: Inside ...

When the NRA Calls the Shots: Inside the 'Reasonable Killing' of a 13-Year-Old Boy

A child is gunned down for stealing change from a parked car - here's what justice looks like when "stand your ground" is the law of the land Martinez Smith-Payne, 13, was shot and killed on November 29th, 2015 in the North Pointe neighborhood of St. Louis when he and two other boys were discovered looking for coins in a parked car. News cameras filmed Martinez Smith-Payne as he lay recovering in a bed at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

