Washington University St. Louis men's soccer team suspended indefinitely
The Washington University in St. Louis men's soccer team was suspended indefinitely Friday night after alleged inappropriate behavior directed toward the women's soccer team. The Associated Press reported Saturday the university said it obtained a document from 2015 that appeared to show "degrading and sexually explicit" comments by the men's team, which provost Holden Thorp said "suggest an unacceptable culture."
