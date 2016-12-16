St. Louis mayor wants sales-tax hike to pay for MLS stadium so owner can drop $200m on expansion fee
Whole lotta news swirling around the proposed St. Louis MLS stadium , as Mayor Francis Slay prepares for an April public vote on the team's proposed $129 million subsidy : The April vote - which, let's be reminded, is only required because a bunch of community activists passed a law in the wake of the St. Louis Cardinals stadium subsidy 14 years ago - would come in two parts, one to raise the sales tax, and one to devote a portion of it to the stadium.
