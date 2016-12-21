Reality show about homicide detective...

Reality show about homicide detectives will bring its cameras to St. Louis crime scenes

For almost 13 years, the TV series "The First 48" has tagged along with real police detectives through the gritty, bloody process of investigating homicides, often from the initial call through an arrest. Beginning in January, the crew from cable TV's A&E Network will bring its cameras - and some past controversy - to St. Louis.

St. Louis, MO

