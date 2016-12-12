New Film Features Lewis Claybon, Known for Greetings Outside Lamb's Bride Child Care
One of our favorite people in St. Louis is the star of a new short film. Lewis Claybon, that guy who waves at you every morning on Tower Grove Avenue, was featured in the nearly three-minute-long video that shows him in action outside Lamb's Bride Childcare Center .
