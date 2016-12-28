J McArthur's Will Close as of January 1

J McArthur's Will Close as of January 1

J McArthur's , the well-reviewed spot in Lindenwood Park, will be closing its doors after dinner service on December 31. A new concept from the owners of Robust Wine Bar, which has locations in Webster Groves and downtown St. Louis, will premiere in its place in the new year, the magazine reports .

