J McArthur's Will Close as of January 1
J McArthur's , the well-reviewed spot in Lindenwood Park, will be closing its doors after dinner service on December 31. A new concept from the owners of Robust Wine Bar, which has locations in Webster Groves and downtown St. Louis, will premiere in its place in the new year, the magazine reports .
Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|20 min
|Mrs Betty Bowers
|368
|Whatever Became of Glenn Kimball (often guest o... (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|Janelle McKinley
|37
|Where you can go and be dressed as a women
|4 hr
|luvher
|10
|Is the phrase "once you go black you never go b... (Jan '11)
|4 hr
|Quadraplegic
|298
|Shannon Nester aka wegetwicked
|4 hr
|Jarrod
|2
|Lawyer Bruce Hilton (Aug '11)
|15 hr
|Single mom
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Obama could have WON
|20,758
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC