Group postpones meeting over St. Louis soccer stadium plan
A group seeking to build a new soccer stadium in St. Louis postponed its Tuesday meeting with a state finance board, one day after Missouri's governor-elect expressed strong opposition to public financing for the project. Principles of the group SC STL were to meet with the Missouri Development Finance Board over a request to approve $40 million in state tax credits for the proposed $200 million downtown stadium, the centerpiece of the effort to attract a Major League Soccer expansion team.
