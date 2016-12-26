Facade of Donut Drive-In in St. Louis gets face-lift
Just before Christmas, the original facade for the Donut Drive-In along Route 66 in St. Louis was restored for the first time in decades with the help of a federal grant. The building at 6525 Chippewa St. now sports backlit Plexiglas panels on three sides with lettering from the same style as when the doughnut shop opened in 1952.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Route 66 News.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|37 min
|Mrs Betty Bowers
|241
|Whatever Became of Glenn Kimball (often guest o... (Oct '12)
|3 hr
|shepherds7
|36
|Where you can go and be dressed as a women
|17 hr
|Guest
|9
|Get 18 wheelers off the roads shut em down
|20 hr
|Sally Field
|4
|Knockout game=More Black Violence
|21 hr
|BLDM
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Knee Gars In St. Louis
|Mon
|BLDM
|3
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC