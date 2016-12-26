Facade of Donut Drive-In in St. Louis...

Facade of Donut Drive-In in St. Louis gets face-lift

Just before Christmas, the original facade for the Donut Drive-In along Route 66 in St. Louis was restored for the first time in decades with the help of a federal grant. The building at 6525 Chippewa St. now sports backlit Plexiglas panels on three sides with lettering from the same style as when the doughnut shop opened in 1952.

