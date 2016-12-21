City of White Rock revisits sidewalk ...

City of White Rock revisits sidewalk plan

Wednesday Dec 21

White Rock council has instructed staff to take a second look at a proposed sidewalk addition to Kent Street following delegations by two residents. Doug Williams and Peter Shipley - both residents of the 1500-block of Kent Street - appeared at council's Dec. 12 meeting to express opposition to a new sidewalk extension planned for the east side of their street.

St. Louis, MO

