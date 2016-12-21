City of White Rock revisits sidewalk plan
White Rock council has instructed staff to take a second look at a proposed sidewalk addition to Kent Street following delegations by two residents. Doug Williams and Peter Shipley - both residents of the 1500-block of Kent Street - appeared at council's Dec. 12 meeting to express opposition to a new sidewalk extension planned for the east side of their street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peace Arch News.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|10 min
|Jesus was a SOCIA...
|208
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|48 min
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Get 18 wheelers off the roads shut em down
|4 hr
|Reality
|3
|Knee Gars In St. Louis
|5 hr
|BLDM
|3
|Stupid Trash
|18 hr
|We R Sick Of YOU
|1
|St. Louis Nightclubs (Nov '07)
|Sat
|Pot
|33
|Should Wellston Councilwoman Janet Dixon Be Sen... (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Mt no name
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC