After a fire and claims of anti-Muslim bias, police seek to tamp down tension on St. Louis street

Marizela Ekic stands outside her burned house on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, along with Faizan Syed , executive director of the Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, and Robert West the organization's attorney. Photo by Doug Moore of the Post-Dispatch Marizela Ekic stands outside her burned house on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, along with Faizan Syed , executive director of the Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, and Robert West the organization's attorney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.