Wyoming rejects White House request for voter data
Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Murray says his office won't turn over public voter data to a federal commission investigating the integrity of elections. Murray tells The Casper Star-Tribune https://goo.gl/3mo8Ce the request by President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud in the 2016 elections is "not sitting well with me," saying he's concerned it risks the privacy of Wyoming voters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May '17
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|dennis p dicample annette marion is a faggie it...
|Apr '17
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyom...
|Apr '17
|Cowboy Coal
|11
|cert, DRONES, EW, SIGINT, COMMINT YES TRUMP YOU...
|Mar '17
|NSA
|1
|dennis dicampli annette is trying to do u in., ...
|Jan '17
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus...
|Jan '17
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC