Wyoming rejects White House request for voter data

Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Murray says his office won't turn over public voter data to a federal commission investigating the integrity of elections. Murray tells The Casper Star-Tribune https://goo.gl/3mo8Ce the request by President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud in the 2016 elections is "not sitting well with me," saying he's concerned it risks the privacy of Wyoming voters.

