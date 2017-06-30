Cheyenne preparing to mark 150th anniversary
A time capsule dedication and dinner featuring the current and former mayors will mark the 150th anniversary of Wyoming's capital city next month. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports city officials are still seeking additional ideas for how to commemorate Cheyenne's sesquicentennial.
