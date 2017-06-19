Young Wyoming dancers aim to make dreams reality

Former Secretary of State and retired Four-Star General Colin Powell once stated, "A dream doesn't become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work." Local ballet dancers Alyssa Arnold and Sarah Brewer have grown into testaments of that quote as longtime dancers at the Cedar Street Studios in Rawlins under director Callie Taylor, and both are already considering pursuing professional dancing careers, despite neither being in high school yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.