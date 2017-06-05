Wyoming rivers on the rise from snowp...

Wyoming rivers on the rise from snowpack runoff

Friday Jun 2 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, ice that began to break up overnight shows the clearing on the Bighorn river near Worland, Wyo. Relatively minor flooding occurred in Wyoming during May from melting snow, but water experts caution residents along rivers and streams not to become complacent because the mountain snowpack remains exceptionally deep in many places and the main runoff is expected to be prolonged this year.

Chicago, IL

