Wyoming power plant developer faces prison for fund misuse
The Colorado developer of a Wyoming power plant that hasn't been built after decades on the drawing board faces prison time when he's sentenced for misusing federal funds. Prosecutors are seeking more than three years in prison for 71-year-old Michael J. Ruffatto, the principal of Greenwood Village, Colorado-based North American Power Group.
