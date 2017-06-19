Wyoming DCI takes over missing person case
Agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation will take over a missing persons case at the request of the Casper Police Department. Division of Criminal Investigation Deputy Director of Operations Frosty Williams says the statewide law enforcement agency agreed to take the case of Kristi Richardson after Interim Police Chief Steve Schulz wrote a letter seeking the change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annette marion wants to fu on academy st in 809...
|May 30
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May 28
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|dennis p dicample annette marion is a faggie it...
|Apr '17
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyom...
|Apr '17
|Cowboy Coal
|11
|cert, DRONES, EW, SIGINT, COMMINT YES TRUMP YOU...
|Mar '17
|NSA
|1
|dennis dicampli annette is trying to do u in., ...
|Jan '17
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus...
|Jan '17
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC