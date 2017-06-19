Wyoming DCI takes over missing person...

Wyoming DCI takes over missing person case

Agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation will take over a missing persons case at the request of the Casper Police Department. Division of Criminal Investigation Deputy Director of Operations Frosty Williams says the statewide law enforcement agency agreed to take the case of Kristi Richardson after Interim Police Chief Steve Schulz wrote a letter seeking the change.

