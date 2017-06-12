UW Extension's new app connects users with Wyoming particulars
Wyoming visitors and residents can open a vault of more than 400 videos georeferenced to the state's landmarks, counties, history, culture, energy, flora, fauna and more with an app from University of Wyoming Extension. The app taps into Exploring the Nature of Wyoming videos produced by extension's rangeland team for a number of years, broadcast through weekly television public service announcements and posted on YouTube.
