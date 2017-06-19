Trump portrait to go back up in Wyoming town hall
A portrait of President Donald Trump will be hanging once again in the Jackson Town Hall in northwest Wyoming. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the Jackson Town Council voted 3-2 Monday for a resolution directing that portraits of the U.S. president and the Wyoming governor be hung in the Town Hall.
