Tax cut for Wyoming uranium meets law...

Tax cut for Wyoming uranium meets lawmaker opposition

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Efforts by Wyoming's uranium industry to get a tax break are getting a cool reception from members of a legislative committee. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that global competition has pressured some companies to cut staff and defer expansion plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t... May '17 We hate laramie w... 1
dennis p dicample annette marion is a faggie it... Apr '17 COLORADO POLICE S... 1
News Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyom... Apr '17 Cowboy Coal 11
cert, DRONES, EW, SIGINT, COMMINT YES TRUMP YOU... Mar '17 NSA 1
dennis dicampli annette is trying to do u in., ... Jan '17 ANNETTE MURDERER 1
News Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus... Jan '17 Please Hug If Lea... 1
News Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use... Jan '17 Solarman 1
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,876 • Total comments across all topics: 282,237,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC