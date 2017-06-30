Tax cut for Wyoming uranium meets lawmaker opposition
Efforts by Wyoming's uranium industry to get a tax break are getting a cool reception from members of a legislative committee. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that global competition has pressured some companies to cut staff and defer expansion plans.
