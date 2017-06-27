Six-Ton Potato Detours Through Dubois...

Six-Ton Potato Detours Through Dubois for Love

Kaylee Wells and her six-ton Idaho potato on a tractor-trailer rig took a typically long Wyoming detour on Monday, just so she could visit her grandparents in Dubois. On the latest run of the five-year-old Famous Idaho Potato Tour [ www.bigidahopotato.com ] Wells persuaded her employer, the Idaho Potato Commission, to haul the truck with its huge sculpture of a spud into the Wind River Valley, rather than heading straight east on Interstate 80. She wanted to spend a night with Becky and Alan Werner en route.

