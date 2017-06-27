Six-Ton Potato Detours Through Dubois for Love
Kaylee Wells and her six-ton Idaho potato on a tractor-trailer rig took a typically long Wyoming detour on Monday, just so she could visit her grandparents in Dubois. On the latest run of the five-year-old Famous Idaho Potato Tour [ www.bigidahopotato.com ] Wells persuaded her employer, the Idaho Potato Commission, to haul the truck with its huge sculpture of a spud into the Wind River Valley, rather than heading straight east on Interstate 80. She wanted to spend a night with Becky and Alan Werner en route.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annette marion wants to fu on academy st in 809...
|May 30
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May '17
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|dennis p dicample annette marion is a faggie it...
|Apr '17
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyom...
|Apr '17
|Cowboy Coal
|11
|cert, DRONES, EW, SIGINT, COMMINT YES TRUMP YOU...
|Mar '17
|NSA
|1
|dennis dicampli annette is trying to do u in., ...
|Jan '17
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus...
|Jan '17
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC