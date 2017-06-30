Seven UW projects awarded use of Cheyenne supercomputer

Maohang Fan, a School of Energy Resources professor of chemical and petroleum engineering, leads a research project that will use the Cheyenne supercomputer to identify the most promising catalysts for carbon dioxide or synthetic gas conversion from among a massive set of possibilities. Xiaohong Liu, a UW professor of atmospheric science and the Wyoming Excellence Chair in Climate Modeling, will use Cheyenne to study the impacts of smoke aerosols on regional and global weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.