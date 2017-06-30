Seven UW projects awarded use of Cheyenne supercomputer
Maohang Fan, a School of Energy Resources professor of chemical and petroleum engineering, leads a research project that will use the Cheyenne supercomputer to identify the most promising catalysts for carbon dioxide or synthetic gas conversion from among a massive set of possibilities. Xiaohong Liu, a UW professor of atmospheric science and the Wyoming Excellence Chair in Climate Modeling, will use Cheyenne to study the impacts of smoke aerosols on regional and global weather.
