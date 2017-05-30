Newly published map tells an eons-old story

The Wyoming State Geological Survey just published a Wyoming Geochronology Map that provides interactive geochronologic data specific to Wyoming: "Geochrowhos-it-whats-it? Let's break this down: "Geo" for earth; "chron" for time, and; "ology" for study ofand reverse it: "The study of earth time". The map shows and compares rocks to each other based on age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.