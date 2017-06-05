Mosquito-Spread West Nile Virus persi...

Mosquito-Spread West Nile Virus persistent Wyoming threat

West Nile virus remains a persistent, potentially serious threat for state residents during the summer months, according to the Wyoming Department of Health . Katie Bryan, a WDH epidemiologist, said mosquitoes spread West Nile virus when they feed on infected birds and then bite people, animals and other birds.

