Men charged with burglarizing, setting fire to Casper house

Two men are charged with stealing a flat screen television, a drone and other items from a Wyoming house before setting it on fire. Nineteen-year-old Isaiah Lorenzo Montiano Like and 46-year-old Stacy Raymund Clark were arrested late last week and charged Monday with burglary and first-degree arson.

Chicago, IL

