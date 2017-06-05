High water threatening homes and Highway 26 west of Morton
The raging water of the Big Wind River has spilled over the banks and has surrounded several homesteads and is threatening Highway 26 in the valley between Maverick Springs and Diversion Dam roads. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has personnel on scene monitoring the rising waters.
